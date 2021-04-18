NHCP exec director and former Cotabato City Mayor Ludovico "Vic" Badoy (1951-2020)

COTABATO CITY - Former Cotabato City and former executive director of National Historical Commission has died due to lingering illness. He was 69.

He was suffering from severe pneumonia and Covid-19 positive.

Solomon "Sol" Badoy said: "It is with deep sorrow and pain that we let you know that Ludovico D. Badoy - wife to Dutch, stepfather to Tin, Brother, uncle, mayor, leader and many more to us all and a 2nd dad to us - passed away at 11:57 AM in Dr. Jose Rodriguez Memorial Hospital, Tala, Caloocan City.

"We thank you for all your love, care and prayers! Please continue to pray for Him and the family he has left behind, especially Tita Dutch who is currently battling COVID 19 as well," Solomon said.

Cotabato City Councilor Bruce Matabalao today said the city has lost another gem in the person of Vic Badoy, quoting people close to him.

Matabalao lauded the former mayor for the supported extednded him when he was still a student competiting in the regional and national level.

"I will always remember Mayor Vic for his support when I competed in regional and national competitions back in my high school. Thank you too for wishing me victory in all my elections," Matabalao said. "Thank you for your love and service to Cotabato City and the Filipino nation! Rest well MAYOR VIC!

Engr. Zamzamin Ampatuan, Department of Agriculcure undersecretary, remembered the late mayor as a leader who made "Cotabato City peaceful, orderly, clean and vibrant city."

Economist Danny Buenbrazo was saddened with the passing of Mayor Vic.

"His simple question directed to me in an inter-agency meeting “are you sure you can do this?” had a profound effect in my stint in the public sector and in consulting and project management thereafter," Buenbrazo said in his FB post.

The National Quincentennial Committee (NQC) mourns the demise of Badoy who served NHCP national executive driector from 2002-2020.

"It was under his leadership that the NHCP was designated as the Secretariat of the NQC by virtue of Executive Order No. 55, s. 2018. Before he assumed the directorship of the NHCP, he was the mayor of Cotabato City. Requiescat in pace, Director Vic!," the committee said in a statement.

Lady Badoy posted this on Facebook on April 14.

UPDATE : 9 PM (April 14)

Hi Friends & Family,

Our Uncle Vic (Ludovico Badoy) is still in the COVID ICU of a hospital in Caloocan City.

Uncs has been intubated. He is currently unconscious but not in a coma. He has been categorized as having severe pneumonia and on ventilator already. Doctors are getting ready to put him on Covid meds and we were are assured that the hospital has sufficient supply. They are also preparing to initiate hemoperfusion.

UPDATE / 6:30 am

Hi Friends & Family,

UPDATE (6:20 AM April 14)

Around 6AM, our Uncle Vic (Ludovico Badoy) has been transferred to a hospital in Caloocan City. Thank you One Hospital Command Center (OHCC) for arranging this.

Please continue to pray for our Uncle. He is in the ICU now. He is Covid 19 positive. He has been intubated, in a critical condition but stable as long as with oxygen. His wife was not allowed anymore to be with him in the ICU, who also tested positive from covid 19, but from lastet update, asymptomatic.

UPDATE / 11:30 pm

Hi Friends & Family,

UPDATE:

We have found a hospital bed for our Uncle Vic (Ludovico Badoy). Thank you One Hospital Command Center (OHCC) for arranging this. Awaiting transfer.

Please continue to pray for our Uncle. He has been intubated and in a critical condition. Please pray also for the medical team and our frontliners who risk their lives being exposed to Covid 19 to treat and care for their patients.

Thank you and God bless!