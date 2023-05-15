NIA employee, daughter survive Maguindanao ambush

DATU HOFER, Maugindanao del Sur – An employee of the National Irrigation Administration today escaped unscathed in an ambush by still unidentified gunmen in Barangay Labu-Labu here.

Personnel of the municipal police station of Datu Hofer, headed by Capt. Ramillo Serame, are still at the ambush site conducting post crime investigation.

“We are still investigating,” Serame told DXMS Radyo Bida.

Initial report showed that the victim, Ismael “Mike” Gudal, was driving his white Toyota Fortuner with his daughter, when ambushed by still unidentified gunmen near the Labu-Labu bridge at past 6:30 a.m. today.

Gudal, an employee of Kabulnan Irrigation System in Shariff Aguak, Maguindanao del Sur, has miraculously survived the gun attack with his daughter.

He was to send his daughter to a school in Esperanza, Sultan Kudarat when ambushed not far from an Army checkpoint near the bridge.