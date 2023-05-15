  Monday May, 15 2023 12:28:36 PM

NIA employee, daughter survive Maguindanao ambush

Mindanao Armed Conflict • 10:15 AM Mon May 15, 2023
61
By: 
DXMS Radyo Bida
The Toyota Fortuner of NIA employee Ismael Gudal sustained bullet holes after he and his daughter were ambushed by still unidentified gunmen along the national highway in Datu Hofer, Maguindanao del Sur Monday (May 15). (Photo from Macky Ampatuan)

DATU HOFER, Maugindanao del Sur – An employee of the National Irrigation Administration today escaped unscathed in an ambush by still unidentified gunmen in Barangay Labu-Labu here.

Personnel of the municipal police station of Datu Hofer, headed by Capt. Ramillo Serame, are still at the ambush site conducting post crime investigation.

“We are still investigating,” Serame told DXMS Radyo Bida.

Initial report showed that the victim, Ismael “Mike” Gudal, was driving his white Toyota Fortuner with his daughter, when ambushed by still unidentified gunmen near the Labu-Labu bridge at past 6:30 a.m. today.

Gudal, an employee of Kabulnan Irrigation System in Shariff Aguak, Maguindanao del Sur, has miraculously survived the gun attack with his daughter.

He was to send his daughter to a school in Esperanza, Sultan Kudarat when ambushed not far from an Army checkpoint near the bridge. 

May be an image of 2 people and car

May be an image of 7 people, tree and text that says 'BE COOL NICE'

 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Robbers cart P10M-worth jewelry in Basilan heist

COTABATO CITY - A jewelry store owner lost some P10 million worth of gold jewelry and P250,000 cash in a daring heist by two motorcycle-riding...

NIA employee, daughter survive Maguindanao ambush

DATU HOFER, Maugindanao del Sur – An employee of the National Irrigation Administration today escaped unscathed in an ambush by still unidentified...

BARMM, PNP hold peace and development summit in BARMM

COTABATO CITY - Attaining peace and unity in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao remained a top priority, the BARMM Minister of the...

BARMM hails athlete in gold-winning PH tennis team

THE Philippine Soft Tennis Team will take home the gold from the 32nd South East Asian (SEA) Games in Phnom Penh. The country’s soft tennis team...

Magnitude 4.3 quake rocks Tabina, Zamboanga del Sur

COTABATO CITY - A magnitude 4.3 quake rocks Pagadian City and Zamboanga del Sur at 8:44 p.m. Sunday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and...