No. 1 in engineers' licensure exam is from Bangsamoro community

COTABATO CITY --- The examinee who topped this month’s licensure exams for civil engineers is from the country’s Bangsamoro community.

Rajiv Nooh Dalagan Amil ranked first from among 2,374 examinees who took the board exams.

There were 6,474 takers, but only more than a one-third of them hurdled the series of tests to become licensed civil engineers.

Amil, a graduate of the Ateneo de Davao University, got a 93.25 percent rating.

Next to him, in second rank, are Charlene Grace Varrera Gelotin and Lyka Jane Maglinao Pesigan of the University of Negros Occidental-Recoletos and University of Batangas, respectively, who garnered a 92.75 score each.

Other examinees who got to the top 10 loop of exam passers:

(3rd) John Mark Lojo David, Dela Salle University-Manila, 92.05, Kamelle Apurado Legaspo, Cebu Institute of Technology, 92.05;

(4th) Joshua Panit Mangila, FEU Institute of Technology, 91.85, Daniel James Agsaullo Molina, Saint Louis College of San Fernando, 91.85;

(5th) Michael Bruce Brigildo Lariba, Easter Visayas State University-Tacloban, 91.70, Jodane Estrena Paez, Cebu Institute of Technology-University, 91.70;

(6th) Melvin Durante Alas-as, Manuel Enverga University Foundation-Lucena City, 91.50, Francis Noel Bontia Carvajal, Cebu Institute of Technology-Danao, 91.50, Art Gil Lumapas Granada, University of Southeastern Philippines-Davao City, 91.50, Sergie Lowell Alegro Rufo, Carlos A. Hiladio Memorial State College-Talisay, 91.50;

(7th) Dale Iverson Navarro Lacastre, Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Maynila, 91.35;

(8th) Jerson Sumile Castro, Xavier University, 91.15 and Lara Katrina Agagon Chua, Mapua University-Manila, 91.15, John Philippe Del Valle Dakay, University of San Carlos, 91.5, Mathew Niño Go Dy, University of San Carlos, 91.5;

(9th) Maruel Jade Christian Bering Alidon, University of Mindanao-Davao City, 91.00, Rod Michael Lora Dacanay, University of Santo Tomas, 91.00, Angelo Catabay Magno, Pangasinan State University-Urdaneta, 91.00;

(10th) Angelica Biscaro Gilo, Mariano Marcos State University-Batac, 90.80, Dan Michael Sean Abarquez Marocom, University of Batangas, 90.80, Renzon Daraway Pagkatipunan, Manuel S. Enverga University Foundation-Lucena City, 90.80.