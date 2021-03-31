No. 6 most wanted person falls in Cotabato City

COTABATO CITY – Joint elements of Cotabato City Police Office, Regional Intelligence Unit 15, RHPU BAR, and Maritime Police Station arrested the Number 6 Most Wanted Person of Police Station 1, Cotabato City Police Office on March 31, 2021.

Police Brigadier General Samuel P Rodriguez, Regional Director, PROBAR, lauded the operating units for their relentless efforts in the implementation and serving of warrant of arrest against wanted person in Cotabato City. He encourages the public to actively support the PNP operations against wanted person in the Bangsamoro region.