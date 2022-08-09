No clues on shooting of BARMM HR exec's vehicle

COTABATO CITY --- Investigators are still clueless on who could have repeatedly shot the vehicle here on Saturday night of a government human rights lawyer helping prosecute abusive policemen and soldiers.

Relatives of the lawyer Arif Lao, director for Maguindanao of the Bangsamoro Human Rights Commission, said Monday they are convinced that the attack was "work-related," something the police should focus attention on.

One of two men on a motorcycle shot thrice with a 9 millimeter pistol the black Toyota Fortuner of Lao while parked along a busy stretch of the Sinsuat Avenue here at past 6:00 p.m. Saturday.

Lao's wife, who was inside the vehicle, was unscathed.

Lao was in an establishment along Sinsuat Avenue when he heard gunshots outside and, as he checked, found out that it was his vehicle that one of the two suspects targeted with a 9 millimeter pistol.

Col. Querubin Manalang, Cotabato City police director, has asked Lao and members of his family to give probers enough time to put closure on the incident.

The suspects sped away immediately after they fired at Lao’s SUV.

Responding investigators and police forensic experts found spent 9MM bullet casings scattered in the scene.