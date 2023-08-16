  Wednesday Aug, 16 2023 06:48:26 PM

No identity yet of bomber of ex-poll official's house

BANGSAMORO NEWS UPDATES • 12:00 PM Wed Aug 16, 2023
John Felix Unson
Photo: The entrance to the house of former Comelec official Sheriff Abas. (From DXMS)

COTABATO CITY - Intelligence agents of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region and the 6th Infantry Division are together helping investigators in the Cotabato City Police Office the suspect who blasted a fragmentation grenade at the entrance to the house in Barangay Rosary Heights 3 here of former Commission on Elections commissioner Sheriff Abas last Monday

Army Major Gen. Alex Rillera of the Army's 6th Infantry Division told reporters via Viber Wednesday their intelligence units are now reviewing security camera recordings supplied by residents in houses around the scene of the explosion to determine the exact identity of the motorcycle-riding bomber.

A grenade blast ripped through the residential yard here of Abas on Tuesday, causing panic among family members and villagers in houses around. 

"We need to give investigators and our intelligence agents enough time to get into the bottom of this grenade incident," Brig. Gen. Allan Nobleza, director of PRO-BAR, said Wednesday.

He said he is certain the offer of a P300,000 cash incentive by the Cotabato City local government for any information that would lead to the arrest of the bomber will hasten the resolution of what is for him a clear "act of terror." 

The grenade attack preceded by about three hours the ambush here of the chief of the general services office in the Cotabato City government, Pedro Tato, Jr., that left him wounded and his driver, Dandy Anonat, dead.

Personnel of the Cotabato City Police Precinct 2, led by Major John Vincent Bravo, are separately investigating the ambush of Tato and Anonat by gunmen at a stretch of road along the compound of the Cotabato Regional Medical Center here. 

 

