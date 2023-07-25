  Tuesday Jul, 25 2023 05:14:08 PM

No leads yet on disappearance Cotabato City OB Gyne

Local News • 15:00 PM Tue Jul 25, 2023
By: 
John M. Unson
The obstetrician-gynecologist Marivic Tello reportedly went missing last Sunday. (CRMC file photo)

COTABATO CITY - Authorities are still clueless on the exact location now of a popular physician here who has been missing since Sunday, her relatives and friends convinced she was kidnapped.

The Cotabato City local government unit has offered a P300,000 reward for any information that could help the police and military locate the obstetrician-gynecologist Marivic Tello, a ranking medical staff in the Cotabato Regional Medical Center here.

Tello is spouse of now retired Police Gen. Agustin Tello, a former provincial director of the then undivided Maguindanao province that got split into Maguindanao del Sur and Maguindanao del Norte via a plebiscite last year.

Brig. Allan Nobleza, director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, and Army Major Gen. Alex Rillera, commander of the 6th Infantry Division, separately told reporters Tuesday units under them are cooperating in trying to determine Tello’s whereabouts now.

Cotabato City hit the local, national and international news many times over in the late 1980s due to the abduction one after another of more than 30 wealthy Chinese residents by a kidnap-for-ransom gang led by Abugado Gado.

Gado, a Maguindanaon and more known then as “Commander Mubarak,” was killed in a joint police-military operation in Pantukan town in Davao del Norte in 1993.

 

