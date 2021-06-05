  Saturday Jun, 05 2021 08:58:46 PM

No movement Sunday ipapatupad sa June 13 at 20 sa Koronadal

Local News • 20:15 PM Sat Jun 5, 2021
12
By: 
DXOM-RADYO BIDA KORONADAL

Message from Koronadal City Mayor Eliordo Ogena:

"My dearest Koronadaleños, to prevent the further increase of Covid-19 cases, we will be placing the entire city back to General Community Quarantine effective June 7-21, 2021.

"No Movement Sunday will take effect on June 13 and June 20.

"I am asking the public to follow the guidelines and by practice protective measures. It is still the best way to protect oneself against COVID-19."

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

No movement Sunday ipapatupad sa June 13 at 20 sa Koronadal

Message from Koronadal City Mayor Eliordo Ogena: "My dearest Koronadaleños, to prevent the further increase of Covid-19 cases, we will be placing...

COVID-19 UPDATE: Region 12 records 223 new infections

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of June 5, 2021 (6:00pm) TWO-HUNDRED-TWENTY-THREE (223) NEW CONFIRMED CASES TWO-HUNDRED-NINE (209...

Cops’ body cams night-vision capable

MANILA - Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Guillermo Eleazar on Saturday said the new body-worn cameras (BWCs) are capable of night-...

‘Death’ reports on DavSur guv fake: kin

DIGOS CITY – The family of Davao del Sur Governor Douglas Ra. Cagas denied reports circulating on social media and news sites about the death of...

COVID-19 update: BARMM records 72 new infections

COTABATO CITY - The Bangsamoro Region Inter-Agency Task Force on Covid-19 today reported 72 new cases in the region with 34 recovery but no reported...