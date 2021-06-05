No movement Sunday ipapatupad sa June 13 at 20 sa Koronadal

Message from Koronadal City Mayor Eliordo Ogena:

"My dearest Koronadaleños, to prevent the further increase of Covid-19 cases, we will be placing the entire city back to General Community Quarantine effective June 7-21, 2021.

"No Movement Sunday will take effect on June 13 and June 20.

"I am asking the public to follow the guidelines and by practice protective measures. It is still the best way to protect oneself against COVID-19."