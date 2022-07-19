No proposals yet to extend voter signup: Comelec

MANILA – The Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Tuesday said it has yet to receive proposals calling for the extension of the nationwide voter registration which resumed on July 4.

“Right now, nothing yet. That’s why we announced the dates earlier so that they can go to our registration centers earlier. But we will see if there is a need if we can still extend,” Commissioner Aimee Ferolino said on the sidelines of the ceremonial signing of an agreement with SM Supermalls, whose branches will serve as venues for satellite voter registration.

Ferolino, meanwhile, is hoping that those who are qualified to register as regular and youth voters will not wait for an extension before signing up.

“But as of now we cannot announce an extension, maybe they will be complacent that it will only be the last day because they will extend it. So let’s just hope that they will not rely on extensions for the voter registration,” Ferolino added.

The registration period is only until July 23.

Meanwhile, SM Supermalls president Steven Tan said 76 of their malls will accommodate satellite voter registration activities.

"(This is) not just in Metro Manila, but from Luzon all down to Mindanao. Whatever we do in SM Supermalls, we try our best to provide a safe environment for everyone. To ensure that everyone is following the safety protocols. We will try to accommodate as much as we can. So I would advise the public to come early so that they will be able to register,” Tan said.

Meanwhile, Comelec Deputy Executive Director for Operations Teopisto Elnas said they continue to prepare for the holding of the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (BSKE) which is set for December 5.

“As far as the preparations, we don’t have a law postponing (BSKE). The Commission on Elections, we are still on track with preparations. Registration is also part of the preparation for the Barangay and SK elections. So we will continue our preparations, procurement of supplies and ultimately we will be starting printing of the ballots in due time until such time there is a law postponing the elections,” he said.

Aside from SM Supermalls, Comelec also signed a satellite voter registration agreement with Robinsons Malls.

Meanwhile, a total of 21,899 applications were processed by the poll body from 60 satellite registration venues in malls in 16 areas representing 10 regions from July 4 to 16.

Of the number, the highest number of applications processed is from Region 4-A (Calabarzon) with 4,672. (PNA)