Skip to main content
Search form
Search
Monday Nov, 09 2020 08:04:27 PM
Search form
Search
Toggle navigation
NEWS
NDBC BALITA
THE MINDANAO CROSS
OMI PHILIPPINE PROVINCE
DAILY LITURGICAL READINGS
NEWS ARCHIVE
USTREAM:
DXMS-AM
DXOL-FM
DXND-AM
DXDM-FM
DXOM-FM
DXOM-AM
No rain, no fogs, weather is clear, road not slippery but Elf and 10-wheeler truck collide in South Cotabato
Local News
•
16:00 PM Mon Nov 9, 2020
23
By:
DXOM Radyo Bida
Photos courtesy of Surallah Municipal Police Station- PRO 12
Ten wheeler dumptruck at Elf naaksidente sa Brgy. Little Baguio, Surallah, South Cotabato
NDBC NEWS TIMELINE
Nov 09
17:15
NDBC BALITA
NDBC BIDA BALITA (Nov. 9, 2020)
Nov 09
16:00
Climate Change/Environment
CENRO Kiamba sighted juvenile PH Eagle in Dakeol forest
Nov 09
16:00
Local News
No rain, no fogs, weather is clear, road not slippery but Elf and 10-wheeler truck collide in South Cotabato
Nov 08
22:30
Church
Diocesan priest Fr. Roque "Ike" Monegro dies at age 77
Nov 08
19:15
Church
NDBC COVID 19 WATCH: 2 more die in Soccsksargen, 23 recover, 25 new cases
NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS
NDBC BIDA BALITA (Nov. 9, 2020)
HEADLINES: 1. Diocesan priest Fr. Ike Monegro, sumakabilang buhay dahil sa matagal nang sakit 2. 216 na Covid-19 positive patients...
CENRO Kiamba sighted juvenile PH Eagle in Dakeol forest
MAITUM, Sarangani - More Philippine Eagles are inhabiting the Daekol Forest in Maitum town, environment officials here said on Saturday. On...
No rain, no fogs, weather is clear, road not slippery but Elf and 10-wheeler truck collide in South Cotabato
Ten wheeler dumptruck at Elf naaksidente sa Brgy. Little Baguio, Surallah, South Cotabato
Diocesan priest Fr. Roque "Ike" Monegro dies at age 77
COTABATO CITY - Father Roque "Ike" Monegro of the Diocesan Clergy of Cotabato (DCC) has died on Sunday morning in a hospital in Davao City...
NDBC COVID 19 WATCH: 2 more die in Soccsksargen, 23 recover, 25 new cases
COTABATO CITY - Two more confirmed Covid-19 patients have died in Region 12, raising the total number of fatalities to 101. In a bulletin Sunday...