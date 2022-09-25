No revamp: Bangsamoro Chief Minister Ebrahim reappoints most Cabinet members

COTABATO CITY - CHIEF Minister Ahod Balawag Ebrahim swore-in 21 Cabinet officials of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao in extended office hours on Friday.

The release of the Cabinet appointments by the Office of the BARMM Chief Minister (OBCM) came unannounced, surprising even the appointees themselves, according to insiders privy to the “simple but solemn ceremonies of the oath-taking.”

In all, Ebrahim has appointed 20 Moro appointees and a Christian, the lone representative of the indigenous people’s communities in BARMM.

There was no fanfare and also no accompanying family participation for officials sworn into office, insiders said, adding that they were also surprised by the low-key conduct of affairs on Friday evening.

An early morning post on an official social media page said the Ministry of Health Portfolio has been left unfilled.

By and large, there were also no major changes in the appointees, as only two of Cabinet posts have new appointees.

Ali B. Solaiman of Lanao del Sur has been named deputy chief minister for North-Central Mindanao, and Al Bakil Jikiri as deputy chief minister for South-western Mindanao.

Reappointed among members of the BARMM Regional Cabinet are: Lawyer Sha Elijah B. Dumama Alba as Solicitor-General; Mohammad Asnin K. Pendatun, as Cabinet Secretary; Abdulraof A. Macacua, Senior Minister; Abdullah M. Cosain, as Assistant Senior Minister and Alvin Yasser K. Abdulgafar, as Chief of Staff

Dr. Mohammad S. Yacob has also been retained to his original post as Minister of Agriculture Fisheries and Agrarian Reform (MAFAR), and so is Mohaguer Iqbal, as Minister of Basic, Higher and Technical Education (MBHTE).

Akmad Brahim has been appointed as Minister of the Environment Natural Resources and Energy (MENRE); and lawyer Ubaida C. Pacasem reinstated as Minister of Finance and Budget Management Office (MFBMO).

Hamid Aminnodin D. Barra is named Minister of Human Settlement and Development (MHSD) and Melanio Ulama as Minister of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs (MIPA).

Former Cotabato City Mayor and MNLF leader Muslimin Sema has been reappointed as Minister of Labor and Employment (MOLE), and also lawyer Naguib G. Sinarimbo as Minister of the Interior and Local Government (MILG). Hussein P. Munoz, remains the Minister of Public Order and Safety (MPOS) and Architect Eduard Uy Guerra as Minister of Public Works (MPW), Engineer Aida M. Silongan as Minister of Science and Technology (MOST); lawyer Raisah Jajurie as Minister of Social Welfare (MSW), lawyer Paisalin Tago CPA as Minister of Transportation and Communication (MTC); Abu Amri Taddik as Minister of Trade Industry and Tourism (MTIT), and Engineer Muhajirin Taddik as director-general of the Bangsamoro Planning and Development Authority (BPDA).

