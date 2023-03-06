No transport strike in Cotabato City, Soccsksargen Region

COTABATO CITY – The transport industry in Region 12 and in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao rejected nationwide strike and opted to continue normal transport operations.

George Mangansakan, president of Awang-Cotabato Transport Operators and Drivers’ Association (ACTODA), said his group of about 3,000 members support the modernization program of the government and rejected calls for them to join the strike.

“The protest is too long, our drivers will have no income for four days, how can they survive?” he said in a radio interview.

“We continue serving the riding public, we are not joining the strikes,” Mangansakan stressed. “It will not give any good benefits for us.”

Director Renato Padua of Regional Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) in the Soccsksargen region said the region’s transport group did not participate in the strike and prioritize services to the riding public.

Saying the transport groups issued public statement about non-participation in the strike, Padua said transport services across the region remained normal.

Soccsksargen is comprise of the provinces of North Cotabato, South Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat, Sarangani and the cities of Kidapawan, Koronadal, Tacurong and Gen. Santos City.

In Cotabato City, Mayor Bruce Matabalao has suspended face-to-face classes from March 6 to 10 in the face of transport mass protest.

On the other hand, the Department of Education (DepEd) in Region 12 also issued an advisory that no class suspension in public schools in the Soccsksargen region.