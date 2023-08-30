Nobleza honors wounded cops in Datu Salibo attack

COTABATO CTIY - Brig. Gen. Allan Nobleza, BARMM police regional director, visited the wounded police officers in Datu Salibo attack and expressed his concern and gratitude to the wounded troops.

Nobleza honored the injured law enforcers by honoring them the medals and cash assistance in Cotabato Regional and Medical Center, Cotabato City.

MEDALYA NG SUGATANG MAGITING was proudly awarded to PCpl Fernan P Andres, Pat Alisona A Macaandig, Pat Webster S Badajos, and Pat Abdul-Ali B Lipuas for having been wounded during the harassment that resulted in armed confrontation at 1402nd, RMFC Detachment in Barangay Pagatin I, Datu Salibo, Maguindanao del Norte on August 28,2023.