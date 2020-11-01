NoCot IATF: Man's cause of death in Kidapawan City not COVID

Ang pahayag ni Provincial IATF ICP HEAD BoardMember PHILBERT MALALUAN kaugnay sa pagkamatay ng isang isang 60 year old, Person Under Monitoring (PUM) sa quarantine facility ng barangay Meohao, Kidapawan City.

CLARIFICATION: PUM DEATH IN MEOHAO IS A NON-COVID PATIENT

Patient is a 60-year old male who was originally from Brgy. Meohao, Kidapawan City. For the last 30 years, he has been working as a construction worker with Brgy. Apokon, Tagum City as his latest address.

He was admitted at Davao Regional Medical Center (DRMC)- Tagum City last Oct. 17-23. He presented with cough with abnormal cavitary Tuberculosis findings in his X-ray.

The final diagnosis upon discharge was: Community-Acquired Pneumonia, High-Risk; Pulmonary Tuberculosis, Clinically Diagnosed; Acute Kidney Injury secondary to Acute Tubular Necrosis; Anemia of Chronic Disease; Hypotension.

Therefore, he was NOT considered a COVID patient.

Further, he was issued a discharge certificate by DRMC which stated that he is not a COVID case.

Since he has no close relative who can take care of him in Tagum City, his Purok President in Brgy. Apokon and his relatives in Brgy. Meohao coordinated with a Barangay Kagawad of Meohao and a teacher of Meohao Elementary School so that he could be transferred to the Meohao Quarantine Facility.

On October 24, the patient was brought by Tagum City Disaster Office Ambulance directly to Meohao, WITHOUT coordinating with and passing by Kidapawan City Epidemiological and Surveillance Unit (CESU). Patient arrived in Meohao on 12:00pm of that day.

Since there was no proper coordination with CESU, the patient was not properly turned over to the BHERTs. Thus, she was not monitored adequately. Had it been properly coordinated with CESU, considering the status of the patient based on the final diagnosis, he would not have been quarantined at Barangay Quarantine Facility. However, based on the CESU investigation, the family mentioned the patient was not dyspneic, so no oxygenation was needed. Likewise, the accompanying Purok President from Tagum assured the family, that he was a non-COVID patient.

The patient died while under quarantine inside Meohao Elementary School.

Final cause of death is Sepsis secondary to Community-Acquired Pneumonia, High Risk; Acute Renal Failure secondary to Hypotension; Pulmonary Tuberculosis.

No known RT-PCR swab test was also done on the patient.

His remains were cremated and handled according to Joint DILG and DOH Memorandum Circular 2020-001.

He is considered a Person Under Monitoring (PUM) death and NOT a COVID death.

May you rest in peace. Our condolences to the bereaved family.