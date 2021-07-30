  Friday Jul, 30 2021 10:58:35 PM

NoCot trader slain in gun attack

Mindanao Armed Conflict • 21:00 PM Fri Jul 30, 2021
21
By: 
DXND RADYO BIDA

KIDAPAWAN CITY - Unidentified gunmen shot dead a businessman along the national highway in Arakan, North Cotabato Friday afternoon.

The North Cotabato police office identified the victim as Marc Anthony "MacMac" Galindo who had just arrived in front of his home at about 3 p.m. in Sitio Dilion, Barangay Poblacion, Arakan, North Cotabato nito lang hapon.

Police reports showed Galindo had just alighted from his white pick-up and was about to enter his residential compound when two men on motorbike arrived and without provocation opened fire on him.

Residents rushed him to Antipas medical center but he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police investigation continues.

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

NoCot trader slain in gun attack

KIDAPAWAN CITY - Unidentified gunmen shot dead a businessman along the national highway in Arakan, North Cotabato Friday afternoon. The North...

1 dead as motorbike sparks after colliding with a cargo truck in SoCot

TUPI, South Cotabato - Patay ang isa katao habang nagtamo naman ng sunog sa katawan ang kasama nito matapos magliyab ang isang motorsiklo makaraang...

236 new COVID-19 cases, 199 recover, 6 deaths in Region 12

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of July 30, 2021 (6:00pm) TWO-HUNDRED-THIRTY-SIX (236) NEW CONFIRMED CASES ONE-HUNDRED-NINETY-NINE...

Lanao Sur Barangay Kagawad at kasama, huli sa anti-drug operation; P3.4-M shabu nakumpiska

SULTAN MASTURA, Maguindanao - ARESTADO ang dalawa katao sa isinagawang buy bust operation ng Sultan Mastura PNP at PDEA Maguindanao sa pangunguna ni...

Magelco continues rehab, upgrading despite pandemic, other challenges

POLLOC PORT, Maguindanao – Despite the pandemic and major challenges facing the Maguindanao Electric Cooperative (Magelco), its leaders continue to...