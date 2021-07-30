NoCot trader slain in gun attack

KIDAPAWAN CITY - Unidentified gunmen shot dead a businessman along the national highway in Arakan, North Cotabato Friday afternoon.

The North Cotabato police office identified the victim as Marc Anthony "MacMac" Galindo who had just arrived in front of his home at about 3 p.m. in Sitio Dilion, Barangay Poblacion, Arakan, North Cotabato nito lang hapon.

Police reports showed Galindo had just alighted from his white pick-up and was about to enter his residential compound when two men on motorbike arrived and without provocation opened fire on him.

Residents rushed him to Antipas medical center but he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police investigation continues.