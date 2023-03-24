  Friday Mar, 24 2023 05:58:20 PM

Non working holiday in BARMM, Cotabato City on March 27, Monday

Local News • 12:00 PM Fri Mar 24, 2023
DXMS RADYO BIDA

COTABATO CITY - Chief Minister Ahod Ebrahim of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) today declared March 27, Monday, as special non-working holiday in the entire BARMM in commemoration of the signing of the Comprehensive Agreement on the Bangsamoro on March 27, 2014.

Kasama ang Cotabato City sa non working holiday declaration.

Alinsunod ito sa Proclamation No. 0001, S. 2023, ni CM Ebrahim.

 

