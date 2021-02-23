North Cotabato to benefit from BARMM projects too --- Catamco

COTABATO CITY --- Residents of 63 barangays in North Cotabato that are now under the Bangsamoro region will have P1.8 billion worth of infrastructure projects this year, officials said Tuesday.

North Cotabato Gov. Nancy Catamco said she was elated with the allocation by the Bangsamoro government of the amount for infrastructure development in the 63 barangays in different towns in her province.

Residents of the 63 barangays, scattered in different municipalities in North Cotabato under Administrative Region 12, voted in favor of the inclusion of their villages in the core territory of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao during a plebiscite in 2019.

“These 63 barangays are now politically and administratively under BARMM but still inside the province under my administration so we shall support this 2021 infrastructure initiative. Our province shall gain much from this too,” Catamco said Tuesday.

BARMM’s public works minister, Eduard Uy Guerra, said Tuesday the P1.8 billion allocation for infrastructure projects in the 63 barangays shall be drawn from their P15 billion 2021 appropriations.

Big fractions of the budget are intended for development packages needed to address poverty and underdevelopment in far-flung areas in the Bangsamoro region, according to Guerra.

Guerra, an architect by profession, and the chief minister of BARMM, Hadji Ahod Ebrahim, are jointly overseeing the operations of the region’s Ministry of Public Works, or MPW.

The MPW exercises ministerial control over district engineering offices in the Bangsamoro region that covers the provinces of Maguindanao, Lanao del Sur, Basilan, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi and the cities of Cotabato, Lamitan and Marawi.

Guerra said the MPW shall implement this year, along with local officials, a road project each for the 63 barangays in Region 12’s North Cotabato province.

He said the MPW shall also construct three bridges to interconnect farmers to trading hubs in North Cotabato and a slope protection project in one of the 63 barangays that are now under the Bangsamoro region.

“These projects were based on extensive planning initiated by our engineers in coordination with local officials,” Guerra said.

Guerra said he is thankful to Catamco, a staunch supporter of the national government’s peace process with the Moro Islamic Liberation Front, whose chairman, Ebrahim, is now overseeing agencies of BARMM as an appointed chief minister.

The replacement of the 29-year now defunct Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao with BARMM in 2019 is a product of 22 years of peace talks between the national government and the MILF.

Catamco said a massive implementation of infrastructure projects in the 63 barangays under her administration before as a provincial governor will usher in dramatic improvements in the economic and security landscape of beneficiary-communities.

“With new roads and other infrastructures, the productivity of Moro and Christian farmers in these 63 barangays will improve. We are thankful to the BARMM government. The province will also benefit from these projects,” Catamco said.

Guerra said he revealed their allocations for their 2021 projects in the 63 barangays to keep the local communities abreast on how much money has BARMM earmarked for projects that can hasten their socio-economic empowerment.

“They need to be conscious of their rights to assert what is due to them. They must know that we have this policy of transparency in handling MPW projects,” Guerra said.