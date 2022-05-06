  Friday May, 06 2022 01:15:23 AM

North Cotabato Cops cited for good election duties

Local News • 16:15 PM Thu May 5, 2022
48
By: 
John M. Unson
Brian Bingil and Jeremias Galanto of Napolcom-12 inspect a police checkpoint in North Cotabato. (John Unson) 

COTABATO CITY --- The National Police Commission-12  found “by the book” the election-related security missions of police units in North Cotabato province that its representatives inspected this week.

In a statement Thursday, the Napolcom-12 said it also reminded police personnel assigned at checkpoints set by the Commission on Elections to strictly adhere to its security regulations, meant to ensure peaceful and orderly conduct of the May 9, 2022 polls.

Checkpoints should be properly lit with signage posted around for public awareness on the presence of policemen discharging security duties under the guidance of Comelec, according to Napolcom-12 officials who went around North Cotabato.

Among the Napolcom-12 staff who initiated the inspection of police personnel involved in election security duties were regional information officer Brian Bingil and Jeremias Galanto, police inspector III.

The director of the North Cotabato Provincial Police Office, Col. Harold Ramos, helped facilitate the Napolcom-12 on-field assessment of their election security operations in the province. 

 

