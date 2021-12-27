North Cotabato cops lauded for humanitarian work

LIBUNGAN, North Cotabato --- There was this peculiar non-crime incident here on Christmas Day that the local police addressed promptly, earning praises from the local communities.

A couple, locked in marital quarrel, abandoned at nighttime Saturday their four children, among them a three-month old infant, in the premises of the Catholic Church along a highway here, in total disregard of their safety.

Personnel of the Libungan Municipal Police Station, led by Captain Razul Pandulo, and their Women and Children’s Protection Desk staff, rescued several hours later the four children, the oldest an eight-year-old girl, then all hungry and physically exhausted.

Members of the Libungan police force took care of the abandoned children for almost two days, during which they were provided with food, milk and clean clothes.

The policewomen in the force, among them Senior Master Sgt. Analie Queen Alanis and Cpl. Kristine Grace Ulep, took turns watching over the four children until agents dispatched by Pandulo had connected with their parents, whose irresponsibility local residents assailed on social media.

The good gesture of the Libungan police force went viral on Facebook, netizens praising its policemen and policewomen for the good work.

Pandulo said Monday the children had been turned over to their parents, residing in one of the barangays here.

Barangay leaders and officials from the local government are to monitor the family to prevent a repeat of the incident that virtually endangered the four innocent children.

The Libungan municipal police even supplied the family rice and other provisions, delivered in their home, as part of its humanitarian outreach mission.