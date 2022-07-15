North Cotabato lowlands near Liguasan Delta inundated

COTABATO CITY - A number of barangays in Pikit, North Cotabato and neighboring towns in the province are flooded since Thursday after the nearby 220,000-hectare Liguasan Delta overflowed due to heavy, recurring downpours in mountain ranges around.

The Liguasan Delta is a catch basin for more than a dozen rivers that springs from hinterlands around central Mindanao.

The delta drains via rivers flowing downstream to the west coast of Cotabato City.