  Friday Jul, 15 2022 04:05:59 PM

North Cotabato lowlands near Liguasan Delta inundated

Local News • 07:45 AM Fri Jul 15, 2022
49
By: 
John M. Unson
A flooded area in Barangay Inug-Ug, Pikit, North Cotabato. (John Unson)

COTABATO CITY - A number of barangays in Pikit, North Cotabato and neighboring towns in the province are flooded since Thursday after the nearby 220,000-hectare Liguasan Delta overflowed due to heavy, recurring downpours in mountain ranges around.  

The Liguasan Delta is a catch basin for more than a dozen rivers that springs from hinterlands around central Mindanao.

The delta drains via rivers flowing downstream to the west coast of Cotabato City.  

 

