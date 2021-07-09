North Cotabato most popolous in Region 12 based on PSA census 2020
21
By:
Edwin O. Fernandez
KIDAPAWAN CITY - The province of North Cotabato has a population 1,490,618 based on the Philippines' 2020 Census as released by Philippine Statistics Authority.
The province 2015 population was only at 1,379,747 or an additional 110,871 people.
Among towns and a city, Midsayap now is the most populous with 165,376 population followed by Pikit with 164,646 and Kidapawan City with 160,791.
4. Carmen - 107,603
5. M'lang - 98,195
6. Kabacan - 93,822
7. Makilala - 87,927
8. Matalam - 81,355
9. Pigcawayan - 72,371
10. Alamada - 68,659
11. Tulunan - 60,978
12. Libungan - 56, 269
13. Magpet - 53,800
14. President Roxas - 52, 512
15. Arakan - 50,558
16. Banisilan - 46, 995
17. Aleosan - 41, 944
18. Antipas - 26, 817
Source: Philippine Statistics Authority