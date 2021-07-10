North Cotabato most populous in Region 12 based on PSA census 2020

KIDAPAWAN CITY - The province of North Cotabato has a population 1,490,618 based on the Philippines' 2020 Census as released by Philippine Statistics Authority.

The province 2015 population was only at 1,379,747 or an additional 110,871 people.

Among towns and a city, Midsayap now is the most populous with 165,376 population followed by Pikit with 164,646 and Kidapawan City with 160,791.

4. Carmen - 107,603

5. M'lang - 98,195

6. Kabacan - 93,822

7. Makilala - 87,927

8. Matalam - 81,355

9. Pigcawayan - 72,371

10. Alamada - 68,659

11. Tulunan - 60,978

12. Libungan - 56, 269

13. Magpet - 53,800

14. President Roxas - 52, 512

15. Arakan - 50,558

16. Banisilan - 46, 995

17. Aleosan - 41, 944

18. Antipas - 26, 817

Source: Philippine Statistics Authority