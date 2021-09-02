North Cotabato now has delta variant

KIDAPAWAN CITY – Health authorities in North Cotabato have urged the public to intensify self-restriction moves to contain the spread of COVID-19 after a delta variant was detected in the province.

Dr. Eva Rabaya, North Cotabato provincial health chief, said the patient, a male senior citizen from Aleosan, North Cotabato, has already recovered from the disease.

Rabaya said while the patient has recovered he agreed to remain in isolation facility to complete the healing process.

She said all the 25 persons who have closed contacts with the patient have been identified, quarantined and repeatedly swabbed to ensure they are safe from the virus.

“We are still determining where the delta virus was acquired by the patients since was reported to have travelled to Cagayan de Oro recently,” Rabaya said in a radio interview.

“We continue our investigation, we have the data,” Rabaya said as she reiterated calls for the public to maintain the observance of health protocols.

“Unless necessary, the public is advised to stay at home than move around, especially in public places,” she said.

Dr. Philbert Malaluan, a member of the North Cotabato provincial board and a medical doctor, said to date the province had 1,244 active cases with 5,436 recoveries.

Since March 17, 2020, North Cotabato has a total of 7,008 confirmed cases. Death toll was at 324.