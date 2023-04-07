North Cotabato town cop chief sacked for non-compliance of project implementation

KIDAPAWAN CITY – The chief of police of President Roxas Municipal Police Station in North Cotabato was relieved from his post after the inspection conducted by Brig.Gen. Jimili Macaraeg, PRO-12 regional director, on Friday showed the police office leadership failed to implement police projects.

Upon checking, the said police station headed by Major Mautin Pangandigan, failed to implement the flagship programs of PRO 12 such as Project B.O.M.B.I.L.S., a program thrust which aims to beautify, at the same time serve as perimeter fence to an area; and Project H.O.R.S.E., an extra mile of service which aims to cater the needs of those people in remote areas, specifically, immediate response in the occurrence of crime and in the event when search and rescue operations are necessary.

Major Jun Napat has replaced Major Pangandigan who was reassigned to the North Cotabato police provincial office here.

The said inspection was conducted in line with the implemented heightened alert status in the region during the Lenten Season to ensure the preparedness of police personnel to respond to emergencies, and proper implementation of proper safety and security measures.

“The long-time implementation of these projects is to ensure that our camps are secured, and the people we serve receives the help we extend in a timely manner. As law enforcers, we cannot afford to be non-compliant, depriving the community of what they deserved,” Brig. Gen. Macarage said.