North Cotabato village chairs turn over firearms to Army 602nd brigade

CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao – Five supportive barangay chairmen of the municipality of Pikit, North Cotabato helped in the campaign against loose firearms program of the government by turning over five high-powered firearms and crew-serve weapons to the military at Pikit Municipal Hall on July 16, 2021.

Surrendered firearms and crew-serve weapons were one (1) 7.62 M14, one M79, one (1) RPG, one (1) Cal .50mm and one (1) 60mm mortar.

The simple turn-over ceremony at the Mayor’s Office, Pikit Municipal Hall was graced by Pikit Mayor, Honorable Sultan Sumulong with the other local officials of the municipality. Brigadier General Roberto Capulong, 602nd Brigade Commanding Officer together with Lieutenant Colonel Rommel Mundala, Commanding Officer of the 90th Infantry (Bigkis-Lahi) Battalion received the high-powered firearms.

“The absence of loose firearms in our municipality is tantamount to a lesser crime occurrence in the town of Pikit”, Mayor Sultan said. He underlined that the dedication of the local government together with security forces as a complement to address the issue of loose and unlicensed firearms will eventually have an impact against lawlessness.

“This act is a clear manifestation of the support of the barangay captains to the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ disarmament campaign. We at the 602nd Brigade serves as a bridge leading to peace and development in the entire North Cotabato,” BGen. Capulong said.

Major General Juvymax R. Uy, Commander of the 6th Infantry (Kampilan) Division and the Joint Task Force Central was elated by the gesture of support of the Local Chief Executive of the municipality of Pikit and the five barangay chairmen to the campaign against the proliferation of loose firearms.

“This is an effort that we, in the military can’t do alone. We need the initiative of the people and our government counterparts to voluntarily surrender their loose firearms. After all, it will serve best for our safety in South and Central Mindanao,” MGen. Uy said.