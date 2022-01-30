North Cotabato village chiefs yield guns to Army

CARMEN, North Cotabato – The Army’s campaign against loose firearms in North Cotabato as part of its preparation for peaceful elections this year has again earned the support of village officials here.

Seven village chairpersons turned over to military military authorities here on Saturday.

Colonel Jovencio Gonzales, commander of 602nd Infantry Brigade, and Lieutenant Colonel Rommel Mundala, commander of 90th Infantry Battalion, received the firearms from local officials.

Gonzales identified the officials as Jimmy Cabrillo of Kibudtungan, Percival Bacudo of Aroman, Reynaldo Camique of Tonganon, Acob Guiamilil of Palanggalan, Ronald Akmad of Kibenes, Robert Baguat of Ranzo, and Pepito Calibara of Tacupan.

They handed over a total of five M1 Garand rifles and two US-made Carbine caliber .30 rifles.

“The activity is part of the Balik Baril Program of our unit in partnership with the municipality of Carmen. This is to eradicate illegal firearms in our area of operation,” Mundala said in a statement.

Cabrillo said their decision to turn over the guns was part of their support to the military and the govenrment’s disarmament program.

Major General Juvymax Uy, commander of Joint Task Force Central, commended the 602nd Infantry Brigade and 90th Infantry Battalion for successful cooperation with local officials for the “balik baril” program.