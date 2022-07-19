Notice of NGCP Power Interruption - July 24, 2022 (Sunday)

Please be informed of the NGCP Scheduled Power Interruption on Sunday, July 24. 2022 from 7:00 AM-8:30 AM (1 hour and 30 minutes) and 4:30 PM-6:00 PM (1 hour and 30 minutes) affecting the whole franchise area of Cotabato Light.

This is to facilitate shifting of SUKELCO M2&M6 and MAGELCO M2&M5 power supply from

Tacurong S/S to Sultan Kudarat S/S due to shut down of 69kV Bus No. 1 to conduct tapping/ commissioning of newly installed

High Voltages Equipment (HVEs) and the normalization afterwards.

Cotabato Light power supply will be affected due to the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) scheduled maintenance activity.

We apologize for the inconvenience which is beyond Cotabato Light's control.