NPA bomb-maker killed in Sultan Kudarat

COTABATO CITY ---Authorities are preparing for possible retaliation by the New People’s Army for the death of a bomb-maker in a clash with soldiers Sunday.

Rosendo Cardiso, Jr., henchman of Joseph Longan who is an official of the NPA’s self-styled Daguma Command-Far South Mindanao Region, was killed in an encounter Sunday with personnel of the 37th Infantry Battalion in Barangay Sangay in Kalamansig, Sultan Kudarat.

Officials of the 37th IB and the commander of the Army’s 603rd Infantry Brigade, Brig. Gen. Michael Santos, told reporters Thursday the gunfight in Barangay Sangay erupted when Longan and his companions attacked soldiers dispatched to verify their presence in the area as reported by villagers.

Longan and his followers have been frequenting hinterland barangays in Sultan Kudarat’s adjoining Lebak, Kalamansig and Palimbang towns to collect “revolutionary tax” on monthly basis from hapless villagers.

Soldiers found two M14 assault rifles and an M16 rifle in the scene of the encounter, left by Longan and his men as they fled in haste, leaving the cadaver of Cardiso behind.

Units of the Police Regional Office-12 and the Army’s 6th Infantry Division in Sultan Kudarat and in nearby Sarangani and South Cotabato provinces are guarding against a possible retaliation by Longan’s group for the death of a member who was an expert in fabrication of improvised explosive devices.

Longan is wanted for 17 criminal cases pending in different courts.

He was tagged in the burning, in one arson attack after another from 2019 to 2022, of no less than P2 billion worth of heavy equipment of different construction firms involved in infrastructure projects in South Cotabato after owners refused to shell out “protection money.”

Six NPA bomb-makers were killed in clashes with personnel of different units of the 6th ID in South Cotabato, Sarangani and Sultan Kudarat from October 2021 to January this year.

Units of 6th ID had also secured during the period, via backchannel dialogues, the surrender of 14 other NPAs who are experts in producing IEDs and deadly booby traps using ammonium nitrate and potassium chlorate as blasting powders.