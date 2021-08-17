NPA intel officer slain in South Cotabato clash

CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao – A wanted intelligence officer of the communist terrorist group (CTG) was killed in a law enforcement operation orchestrated by 5th Special Forces Battalion of 6th Infantry (Kampilan) Division; Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG), Polomolok MPS, and other government forces in Barangay Cannery Site, Polomolok, South Cotabato on the afternoon of August 16, 2021.

According to Brigadier General Roy Galido, Commander of 601st Infantry (Unifier) Brigade said joint police and military forces were about to issue a warrant of arrest against John Nebris Omega with aliases as ‘Parts’, ‘Bords’, ‘Albay’ and ‘Pards’ an intel officer of CPP-NPA Komisyon Mindanao (KOMMID); former member of Regional Operations Command (ROC-R2) an Intelligence Unit of Southern Mindanao Regional Committee (SMRC) and Squad Special Operations Group of SMRC for a case of kidnapping, serious illegal detention and a robbery filed before Regional Trial Court, 11th Judicial Region Branch 14, Davao City, dated April 22, 2019, was tracked down by intelligence operatives hiding in his house in Barangay Cannery in the said municipality, around 1:15 in the afternoon.

Lieutenant Colonel Zandro Alvez, Commanding Officer of 5th Special Forces Battalion, said the suspect fired shots at the government troops, prompting the security forces to retaliate which resulted in an exchange of gunfire.

“As a result, target wanted person sustained injury and immediately brought to the hospital for medication but unfortunately declared dead on arrival (DOA) by the attending physician”, Lt. Col. Alvez further said.

Recovered from the crime scene were one (1) unit Caliber .45 pistol with one (1) magazine loaded with live ammunition and terrorist propaganda materials.

It was learned that the suspect was involved in various crimes, including a raid in CAA detachment at Sitio Kamaruyan, Brgy Tagugpo, Lupon, Davao Oriental in 2004 and 2005; raid in Magpet PNP station in 2005; raid in Dangcagan PNP Station in 2007 and raid in Banay-Banay PNP Station in 2008.

His group raided also PNP station in San Isidro, Davao Oriental, and led the attack on the detachment in Luna Sur, Makilala, North Cotabato.

He is also involved in raids on army personnel securing the packing house of SUMIFRU in Luna Sur, Makilala, North Cotabato.

In 2009, he was also involved in the attack against PNP Municipal Police Station, Tampakan, South Cotabato; attack against CAA Detachment in Luz Village, Mlang, North Cotabato in 2010; abduction of Mayor Duna of Lingig, Surigao del Sur in 2011; raid in Gov Generoso PNP Station, New Corella PNP Station, Lupon PNP Station and raid in Brgy Lawaan that resulted to burning of one (1) civilian house.

Major General Juvymax Uy, Commander of Joint Task Force Central and 6th Infantry Division, lauded the troops of the 5th Special Forces Battalion and other government forces for their continuing support to law enforcement operations to curb lawlessness, criminalities, and terrorist threats in the JTF Central area of jurisdiction.

“The death of John Nebris Omega is a big loss to the communist terrorist group. Not only will it add up to their leadership vacuum but will also have an adverse effect on the already dwindling morale of their members who have been kept on the run following the series of setbacks they’ve suffered against the government troops”, MGen. Uy said.

“As much as possible, we don’t want lives to be wasted, because we don’t want to see families suffering from the loss of their family members and loved ones. Thus, I am making calls for the remnants of the CTGs in South and Central Mindanao to surrender and accept the programs being offered by our government”, the Division Commander of 6ID appealed.