NPA leader, pal yield in Sultan Kudarat

Mindanao Peace Process • 17:00 PM Fri Aug 6, 2021
Edwin O. Fernandez
Sultan Kudarat Gov. Suharto Mangudadatu receives a rifle from one of the two NPA rebels who surrendered to the military Friday in Isulan town. (Army photo)

ISULAN, Sultan Kudarat – A ranking communist rebel and a companion have surrendered to the military in their desire to be with their families peacefully, an Army official today said.

Lt. Colonel Rommel Valenica, 7th Infantry Battalion commander, presented the New Peples Army (NPA) surrenderees to Sultan Kudarat Gov. Suharto Mangudadatu, also chair of Provincial Task Force to End Local Armed Conflict (ELCAC) during the Firearm Renumeration Program for former rebels.

It was held at the Sultan Kudarat Sangguniang Panglalawigan session hall Friday morning.

Valencia identified the two latest NPAs to surrender as Nelson Dulunan alias Jerick, leader of Platoon West, Sub-Regional Command, Far South Mindanao Region of CPP-NPA.

Dulunan was responsible in organizing communist mass base in the hinterlands of Palimbang, Kalamansig and Senator Ninoy Aquino, all in Sultan Kudarat. His companion, Arthur Masot, surrendered with him.

They turned over a Garand rifle and M-4 rifle with ammunition.

“Constant and continuing military offensives in the mountains of Sultan Kudarat forced us to surrender,” Dulunan said.

“Primarily, my reason in yielding is to be with my family and my 10-year-old son,” he added.

Lt. Colonel Valencia said his unit will continue to offer the hand of peace to “communist rebels who want to surrender and reform but will also continue using force to those who prefer war,” he said. 

 

