NPA "protection money" collector arrested

KALAMANSIG, Sultan Kudarat --- A New People’s Army errand was jailed for extorting P20,000 from a mayoral candidate -- as “access fee” to rebel enclaves during the campaign period --- in a sting here Friday.

Major Gen. Juvymax Uy, commander of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division, said Saturday the 32-year-old Toyang Sikel Sanong is now in the custody of the Kalamansig municipal police.

He was arrested after receiving P20,000 from an emissary of Ronan Eugene Garcia in an entrapment laid together by intelligence agents of the Army’s 37th Infantry Battalion and personnel of the Kalamansig municipal police station at a public cemetery in Barangay Pag-Asa here.

Garcia is candidate for mayor of this seaside municipality.

Police investigators said it was Kas Cielo Dela Vega, an official of the NPA’s self-styled Daguma Operations Command- Far South Mindanao Region, who demanded the “protection money” from Garcia.

Uy said the joint entrapment operation of the 37th ID and the local police that led to the arrest of Sanong, a member of a local indigenous tribe, was planned with the help of barangay officials.

Sanong has confessed to his being member of NPA and collected money from hapless farmers and owners of establishments and public conveyances the group has warned to bomb if owners refuse to shell out money on monthly basis. (John Unson)