Nuisance bets, final list of candidates known by December

MANILA – Not all the 97 aspirants for president, 28 for vice president, and 175 for senators who filed their certificates of candidacy (COCs) will make it to the official ballot for the May 9, 2022 polls.

The same applies to local candidates and 270 party-list groups that submitted Certificates of Nomination and Acceptance during the October 1 to 8 filing period.

Thus, said Commission on Elections (Comelec) spokesperson James Jimenez, in a radio interview on Saturday, adding that COCs will undergo strict scrutiny to determine the final list of candidates.

“We have different categories of nuisance candidates. First, they filed just to make fun of the system. Secondly, those who filed to create confusion because they have the same names as the more famous candidates, and thirdly, those who have no legitimate intention of running for the elective office filed,” Jimenez said.

He added they are looking at finalizing the list of official candidates by the end of the year.

“After that, we will see. We will also accept complaints against those who filed. There is such a motion that can be made in the Comelec. We will finalize the list of candidates in December,” he said.

Comelec data showed the applicants for local posts reached 733 for Congress, 281 for governor, 226 for vice governor, 1,951 for Sangguniang Panlalawigan, 4,486 for mayor, 3,968 for vice mayor, and 35,636 for Sangguniang Panlungsod/Bayan.

Political parties have until November 15 to replace candidates but only party members will be allowed as substitutes.

"It doesn't matter if you are a candidate or not. The point is, as long as you are a party mate of the person, who withdrew voluntarily, then you could substitute for them," Jimenez said in a previous interview.