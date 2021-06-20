Nurse killed in South Cotabato highway mishap

SOUTH COTABATO --- A male nurse was killed when a wayward pick-up truck hit him before it flipped, rolled over and landed on a grassy lot along a highway in Tupi town Saturday.

The Tupi municipal police identified the fatality as Robert Rojo.

Personnel of the South Cotabato Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office who were passing by provided Rojo emergency intervention and facilitated his transport to the hospital where he succumbed to injuries sustained from the accident.

“He was at one side of the highway when he was hit by a black Mitsubishi pick-up truck,” Rolly Doane Aquino, acting chief of the South Cotabato PDRRMO, said Sunday.

Witnesses said the ill-fated vehicle first wiggled uncontrollably while maneuvering through the stretch of the Koronadal-General Santos Highway in Barangay Rubber in Tupi, made slippery by heavy downpours at that time.

That pick-up truck that hit Rojo flipped, rolled over and landed on a grassy lot along the highway.