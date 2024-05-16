  Thursday May, 16 2024 02:00:25 PM

"Octogenarian" green sea turtle released back to the wild in SarBay

Climate Change/Environment • 06:45 AM Thu May 16, 2024
DENR-12

KORONADAL CITY - An elderly female green sea turtle, locally known as ‘pawikan’ that was rescued in Barangay Luma Kiamba, Sarangani Province, has returned to its natural habitat on Monday (May 13) after it was released to Sarangani Bay.

The sea turtle, estimated to be in its 80s and weighing approximately 250 kilograms, with a carapace width of 90 centimeters and a length of 101 centimeters, was tagged before it was freed by the CENRO Kiamba in collaboration with the barangay officials and bantay dagat.

For. Felix D. Robles, community environment and natural resources officer (CENRO) of Kiamba, emphasized the importance of refraining from harming any sighted pawikan and urged the public to promptly notify the DENR to safeguard marine wildlife. ### (With report and photos from ADTenio, CENRO Kiamba IO Designate)

"Octogenarian" green sea turtle released back to the wild in SarBay

