OMI first profession of religious vows and acceptance to the OMI Novitiate

COTABATO CITY - LIMANG MGA OBLATE NOVICES ng nagsagawa ng kanilang first profession of vows sa Oblates of Mary Immaculate kahapon.

Ito ay sina:

Brother Ferstinus Kavangu, OMI na mula Vicariate of Rundu, Namibia;

Brother Emmanuel Kausakanekua, OMI ng Archdiocese of Windhoek, Namibia;

Brother Zhuntyll George Bargo, OMI at Brother Jomar Villarosa, OMI na kapuwa taga Archdiocese of Cotabato, at

Brother Alfonso Chuidian, OMI ng Diocese of Imus, Cavite.

Pinangunahan ni OMI provincial superior Fr. Gerry Gamaliel delos Reyes ang banal na misa na ginanap sa Our Lady of Lourdes Grotto sa Tamontaka, Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte na nilahukan ng mga paring Oblato, diocesan clergy of Cotabato at mga kinatawan ng ibat ibang religious congregations sa archdiocese of Cotabato.

SAMANTALA, Noong nakaraang lunes ay ginawa din ang rite of acceptance to the OMI Novitiate para sa Novitiate Formands.

Ito ay pinangunahan din ni OMI Philippine provincial superior Fr. Gerry Gamaliel delos Reyes, OMI.

Ang mga tinanggap sa OMI novitiate ay sina:

MARC LORENZ ACEBEDO, Archdiocese of Palo

CHOW WING HEI (LUKE), Diocese of Hong Kong

JOHN KENNETH CIELO, Prelature of Batanes

FULGENCIO OCHOA REYES, Diocese of Celaya, Mexico

RALPH ROSALES, Diocese of Catarman, Philippines

HENRY JACOB SOLANO, Archdiocese of Cotabato,

FRANCIS JUDE TANIÑAS, Diocese of Borongan,