OMI Jubilarians 2020: 5 Oblates celebrate ordination and religious life

COTABATO CITY - Five Oblates of Mary Immaculate (OMI) stationed in Manila District celebrated their ordination and religious life on Saturday.

The OMI Jubilarians 2020 are Fr. Ricahrd Weixelman celebrating his 60 year religious life and Fr. Eduardo Vasquez Jr who celebrated his 25 year religious life.

Fathers Phil Estrella and Raul Biasbas celebrated their 40 year ordination and Fr. Jaime del Rosario his 25 year ordination to priesthood.