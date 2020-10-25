  Sunday Oct, 25 2020 02:45:07 PM

OMI Jubilarians 2020: 5 Oblates celebrate ordination and religious life

OMI Philippine Province • 09:30 AM Sun Oct 25, 2020
31
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez

COTABATO CITY - Five Oblates of Mary Immaculate (OMI) stationed in Manila District celebrated their ordination and religious life on Saturday.

The OMI Jubilarians 2020 are Fr. Ricahrd Weixelman celebrating his 60 year religious life and Fr. Eduardo Vasquez Jr who celebrated his 25 year religious life.

Fathers Phil Estrella and Raul Biasbas celebrated their 40 year ordination and Fr. Jaime del Rosario his 25 year ordination to priesthood.    

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Magelco skeds power interruption on Sunday, Oct. 25

To our Magelco consumers What: Please be reminded that there will be scheduled four hour NGCP Power Interruptions along Tacurong-Datu Saudi...

OMI Jubilarians 2020: 5 Oblates celebrate ordination and religious life

COTABATO CITY - Five Oblates of Mary Immaculate (OMI) stationed in Manila District celebrated their ordination and religious life on Saturday...

Soccsksargen cops undergo SWAT training

GEN. SANTOS CITY – Brig. Gen. Michael John Dubria, police regional direcotr for the Soccsksargen region graced and acted as the guest of honor and...

NDBC COVID 19 WATCH: 95 patients recover in BARMM

COTABATO CITY - The Ministry of Health in the Bangsamoro Region in Muslim Mindanao (MOH-BARMM) today reported a singel day record of number of...

I love you, O LORD, my strength, O LORD, my rock, my fortress, my deliverer

Reading 1 EX 22:20-26 Thus says the LORD: “You shall not molest or oppress an alien, for you were once aliens yourselves in the land of Egypt....