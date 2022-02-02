OMI warns public about fake FB account soliciting funds

The Philippine Province of the Missionary Oblates of Mary Immaculate warns everyone that a certain (probably hacked) Facebook account of Msgr. Mariano Balbago Jr. is soliciting money for the ordination to the priesthood on February 5 of a certain Rev. Eric Quimbo who is purportedly a member of the Oblates of Mary Immaculate. Our Congregation hereby makes this official statement:

1) That the Oblates of Mary Immaculate does not have any seminarian or deacon at present with the name of Eric Quimbo.

2) That it is not the policy nor the practice of our Congregation to solicit funds for ordination through social media.

3) That we do not have any contacts or links to Msgr. Mariano Balbago Jr. nor do we have any association whatsoever with him, nor do we know whether his social media account is real or fake or hacked.

4) That we are warning everyone NOT TO GIVE ANYTHING TO ANY UNAUTHORIZED INDIVIDUAL soliciting in our name in person or in social media. For any future clarifications on matters such as this, you may message us through this Official Facebook Page or call us at the OMI Provincial House in Cotabato City at +63-64-421-2652.

At this time of crisis and global pandemic, we enjoin everyone to be extremely careful and discerning of any online transactions, deals, and solicitations as a lot of fraudsters have been swarming the internet to take advantage of unsuspecting individuals in order to dupe them or deceive them so as to steal their hard earned money.