January 25, 1816-January 25, 2022

206th Founding Anniversary of OMI

The Missionary adventure of the Oblates of Mary Immaculate began with St. Eugene De Mazenod, who, on January 25, 1816, gathered in the former Carmelite convent of Aix a group of priests to evangelize Provence..(CIEM)

One with you, dear Oblates in thanking God for the gift of vocation and Oblate Charism for the past 206 years. Kasama sa inyong misyon.