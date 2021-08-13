OND seeks aid after fire razed facility in Kidapawan

KIDAPAWAN CITY – THE Oblates of Notre Dame congregation is seeking help from kind hearted individuals to help rebuild a facility that was razed following a magnitude 7.1 quake that rocked Davao region on Wednesday dawn.

Nothing was saved when the fire, believed to be triggered by electrical malfunction as a result of the tremor, started shortly after the quake at 1:46 a.m.

The facility, more known as Women Ecological Sanctuary (WES), also serves as convent for OND sisters assigned in Kidapawan and nearby towns.

“Life must go and our ministry to abuse women. God will provide because this is His mission and we are only His instrument to give Hope to women who are abused,” Sr. Deng Dillo, OND said in her FB posts.

Sr. Rose Susan Montejo, former OND superior general, said the sisters assigned in the facility, Srs. Gina Metran, Ising Caseria, Tessie Disto and Jojo Silva, failed to save anything but they were all safe and unharmed.

Quoting witnesses, Sr. Cleofe Jean Masungcad, OND a hissing noise was heard and preceded the conflagration. “Allegedly some faulty electrical wirings caused the fire.”

She said monetary donations may be sent to BDO Cotabato City Bank with Account Name Oblates of Notre Dame, Incorporated, Account Number 003340021591