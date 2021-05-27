  Thursday May, 27 2021 12:37:59 PM

One dead as domestic dispute in Cotabato City turned bloody

Local News • 11:45 AM Thu May 27, 2021
DXMS RADYO BIDA
The house of Alcaraz family in Barangay Rosary Heights Mother, Cotabato City where a domestic dispute turned bloody early Thursday morning (Photos by Jeff Mendez)

COTABATO CITY  – A 44-year-old man shot himself after stabbing his wife and relatives during a domestic altercation that turned bloody inside the victims’ home.

Capt. Rustom Pastolero, police station 2 commander, identified the man as Christopher Alcaraz, resident of 6th road, Macapagal Extension, Barangay Rosary Heights Mother, Cotabato City.

The injured were identified as his wife Jehanna, 32, his wife’s relatives Alleya Yap, 20, Aliw Yap, 54 and Manuel Yap, 72, all residing at 6th Road, Macapagal Extension, Barangay Rosary Heights Mother.

Pastolero said his office received an alert call about on-going crime situation at 2:45 a.m.

Initial investigation showed a heated argument over unknown issue ensued between Alcaraz and his wife that led to the stabbing of the woman by his husband.

After learning about the police presence near his home, Alaraz held hostage his children, aged eight and two-year-old and the househelp identified as Jehan, 21.

Pastolero successfully negotiated with the suspect that eventually led to the release of all the hostages.

Pastoelro said the suspect, using carbine rifle, commited suicide by shooting himself.

Investigation continues. 

 

 

