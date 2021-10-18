  Monday Oct, 18 2021 05:36:47 AM

Only 1 died due to COVID-19 related disease in Region 12

HEALTH • 21:00 PM Sun Oct 17, 2021
36
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez / DOH-12 Covid 19 tracker

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of October 17, 2021 (6:00 PM)

ONE-HUNDRED-NINETEEN (119) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

ONE-HUNDRED-ELEVEN (111) NEW RECOVERIES

ONE (1) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATH

One (1) reported death from Libungan, North Cotabato. Cause of death is Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome secondary to Community Acquired Pneumonia (COVID-19).

Overall, there are a total of 54,340 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 2,984 (5.49%) are active cases, 49,442 (90.99%) recoveries and 1,905 (3.51%) COVID-19 related deaths.

May be an image of text that says 'Republic of Philippines Department fHealth Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region FRIGE REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS OCTOBER 17, 2021 6:00 PM GENERAL SANTOS NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE 17 ALEOSAN KIDAPAWAN CITY 2 3 PIGCAWAYAN SARANGANI PROVINCE 6 ALABEL 3 GLAN 6 KIAMBA 11 MAITUM 6 MALAPATAN 1 MALUNGON SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE 1 KORONADAL CITY 25 LAKESEBU 10 NORALA 3 POLOMOLOK 8 SURALLAH 4 T'BOLI 1 f Development Soccsksargen DOH Center for Health (Page of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS OF OCTOBER 17, 2021 6:00 PM SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE BAGUMBAYAN 1 ISULAN 5 LAMBAYONG 1 PALIMBANG SEN. NINOY AQUINO 1 1 TACURONG CITY REGIONXII 3 119 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (Page2of2) of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'RIMENT Republic Philippines Department fHealth Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS OCTOBER 17, 2021 6:00 PM PROVINCE/CITY GENERAL SANTOS CITY NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE COVID-19 NEW RECOVERIES 23 CARMEN KABACAN KIDAPAWAN CITY LIBUNGAN 2 7 2 2 2 M'LANG COTABATO PROVINCE KORONADAL CITY 32 POLOMOLOK SURALLAH SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE 5 16 KALAMANSIG 2 LAMBAYONG 4 TACURONG CITY REGION XII 14 111 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center fHeath (Page 0 1) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

