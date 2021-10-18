Only 1 died due to COVID-19 related disease in Region 12

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of October 17, 2021 (6:00 PM)

ONE-HUNDRED-NINETEEN (119) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

ONE-HUNDRED-ELEVEN (111) NEW RECOVERIES

ONE (1) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATH

One (1) reported death from Libungan, North Cotabato. Cause of death is Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome secondary to Community Acquired Pneumonia (COVID-19).

Overall, there are a total of 54,340 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 2,984 (5.49%) are active cases, 49,442 (90.99%) recoveries and 1,905 (3.51%) COVID-19 related deaths.