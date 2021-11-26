  Friday Nov, 26 2021 07:07:03 PM

Only 22 COVID-19 cases in Region 12

HEALTH • 18:45 PM Fri Nov 26, 2021
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez / DOH-12 Covid 19 tracker

Regional COVID-19 tracker as of November 26, 2021 (6:00 PM)

TWENTY-TWO (22) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

TWENTY-FOUR (24) NEW RECOVERIES

TWO (2) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

One (1) reported death from Banga, South Cotabato. 

One (1) reported death from Polomolok, South Cotabato. 

Overall, there are a total of 56,626 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 433 (0.76%) are active cases, 53,964 (95.30%) recoveries and 2,212 (3.91%) COVID-19 related deaths.

May be an image of text that says 'Republic fthe Philppines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region IONAL REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS OF NOVEMBER 26, 2021 6:00 PM GENERAL SANTOS CITY NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE 6 MATALAM 1 PIKIT SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE 3 BANGA KORONADAL CITY 1 1 1 LAKESEBU POLOMOLOK STO. NIÑO 2 2 SURALLAH 'BOLI SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE 2 1 BAGUMBAYAN 1 TACURONG CITY REGION XII 1 22 (Page f DOH Center for Health Development Soccsksargen Region 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic ofthe Philippines Department (Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region FFEET REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS OF NOVEMBER 26, 2021 6:00 PM PROVINCE/CITY COVID-19 NEW RECOVERIES GENERAL SANTOS CITY 15 SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE BANGA KORONADAL CITY TANTANGAN 2 1 2 3 TUPI SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE PALIMBANG REGION XII 1 24 f DOH- Center for Health Development Soccsksargen Region (Page1 of1 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

