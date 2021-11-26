Only 22 COVID-19 cases in Region 12

Regional COVID-19 tracker as of November 26, 2021 (6:00 PM)

TWENTY-TWO (22) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

TWENTY-FOUR (24) NEW RECOVERIES

TWO (2) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

One (1) reported death from Banga, South Cotabato.

One (1) reported death from Polomolok, South Cotabato.

Overall, there are a total of 56,626 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 433 (0.76%) are active cases, 53,964 (95.30%) recoveries and 2,212 (3.91%) COVID-19 related deaths.