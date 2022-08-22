Only 3 confirmed dead (not 6) in Kalamansig highway mishap

COTABATO CITY – Three persons were confirmed dead (not six as earlier reported) while six others were injured when a Mitsubishi Delica lost its brake system, fell off the main highway and hit a coconut tree.

The road mishap has occurred in accident prone Sitio Babancao, Barangay Paril, Kalamansig, Sultan Kudarat, according to Barangay Chairman Talapian.

Killed were indentified by Kalamansig PNP as Monera Teleban, Dedo Kabangkalan and Elsa Uso.

Injured were Aida Mastura, Anisa Adjances, Maliah Ali, Myra Ali and Lyca Dumol.

Initial report from the Kalamansig Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council showed that the mishap occurred at 3:45 Sunday afternoon involving Mitsubishi Delica (RCU-237) driven by Simeon Asani, 37 years old resident of Malatunol, Palimbang, Sultan Kudarat.

He has eight passengers traveling to Poblacion, Kalamansig when the vehicle’s brake system malfunctioned while it was negotiating a downward portion of the road in Sitio Babancao.

Driver Asani and his passengers are now undergoing medication at Kalamansig District Hospital.