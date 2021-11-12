Only 46 new infections but 13 die of COVID-19 in Region 12
By:
Edwin O. Fernandez / DOH-12 Covid 19 tracker
COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of November 11, 2021 (6:00pm)
FORTY-SIX (46) NEW CONFIRMED CASES
THIRTY-NINE (39) NEW RECOVERIES
THIRTHEEN (13) COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS
Two (2) reported deaths from Kidapawan City
Five (5) reported deaths from Sto. Niño, South Cotabato
Three (3) reported deaths from General Santos City
Three (3) reported deaths from Koronadal City
Overall, there are a total of 56,194 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 851 (1.51%) are active cases, 53,191 (94.66%) recoveries and 2,138 (3.80%) COVID-19 related deaths.