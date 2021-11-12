Only 46 new infections but 13 die of COVID-19 in Region 12

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of November 11, 2021 (6:00pm)

FORTY-SIX (46) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

THIRTY-NINE (39) NEW RECOVERIES

THIRTHEEN (13) COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

Two (2) reported deaths from Kidapawan City

Five (5) reported deaths from Sto. Niño, South Cotabato

Three (3) reported deaths from General Santos City

Three (3) reported deaths from Koronadal City

Overall, there are a total of 56,194 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 851 (1.51%) are active cases, 53,191 (94.66%) recoveries and 2,138 (3.80%) COVID-19 related deaths.