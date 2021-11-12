  Friday Nov, 12 2021 05:58:21 AM

Only 46 new infections but 13 die of COVID-19 in Region 12

HEALTH • 05:30 AM Fri Nov 12, 2021
12
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez / DOH-12 Covid 19 tracker

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of November 11, 2021 (6:00pm)

FORTY-SIX (46) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

THIRTY-NINE (39) NEW RECOVERIES

THIRTHEEN (13) COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

Two (2) reported deaths from Kidapawan City

Five (5) reported deaths from Sto. Niño, South Cotabato

Three (3) reported deaths from General Santos City

Three (3) reported deaths from Koronadal City

Overall, there are a total of 56,194 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 851 (1.51%) are active cases, 53,191 (94.66%) recoveries and 2,138 (3.80%) COVID-19 related deaths.

May be an image of text that says 'Republc fthe Phlippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS OF NOVEMBER 11, 2021 6:00 PM GENERAL SANTOS CITY NORTH COTABATO 12 M'LANG PIGCAWAYAN SARANGANI PROVINCE 2 2 ALABEL 5 GLAN KIAMBA 2 4 MAASIM 1 MALUNGON SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE 2 BANGA KORONADAL CITY 3 2 1 NORALA POLOMOLO STO. NIÑO 2 1 SURALLAH PROVINCE 6 LEBAK REGION XII 1 46 (Page1 f DOH- Center for Health Development Soccsksargen Region 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic ofthe Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region FICEE REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS OF NOVEMBER 2021 6:00 PM PROVINCE/CITY GENERAL SANTOS NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE COVID-19 NEW RECOVERIES 2 CARMEN 1 M'LANG SARANGANI PROVINCE 1 ALABEL GLAN 2 1 MAITUM MALAPATAN 4 2 MALUNGON SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE 2 KORONADAL CITY 4 NORALA POLOMOLOK 2 3 STO. NIÑO 5 TAMPAKAN T'BOLI SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE 1 8 LAMBAYONG REGION XII 1 39 f DOH Center for Health Development Soccsksargen Region (Page of1) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Only 46 new infections but 13 die of COVID-19 in Region 12

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of November 11, 2021 (6:00pm) FORTY-SIX (46) NEW CONFIRMED CASES THIRTY-NINE (39) NEW RECOVERIES...

Libungan, North Cotabato binaha, kagamitan ng mga mamamayan dinala sa gilid ng highway

LIBUNGAN, North Cotabato - KASUNOD NG MALAKAS NA BUHOS NG ULAN kahapon, binaha ang ilang low-lying areas sa Libungan, North Cotabato. Tinatayang...

Bong Go extends support to the struggling communities in Agusan del Sur

As he remains committed to help Filipinos uplift their living conditions amid the national health crisis, Senator Christopher “Bong” Go had his team...

P361,760 worth shabu seized in Tawi-Tawi police ops

COTABATO CITY  --- The police seized a total of P361,760 worth of shabu from a six-member drug ring in Bongao, Tawi-Tawi, busted Wednesday with...

NDBC BIDA BALITA (Nov. 11, 2021)

HEADLINES 1   ISA PATAY, 2 SUGATAN nang sila ay pagbabarilin ng isang police sa Koronadal City kagabi 2   DALAWA NA NGAYON ANG...