OPAPRU: Basilan arms surrender pact 'milestone' in peace process

MANILA – The Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity (OPAPRU) on Thursday welcomed the recently signed memorandum of understanding (MOU) on the surrender of light weapons and firearms in Basilan province as a milestone in the country's peace process.

In a news release on Thursday, the peace body said it has joined the Basilan provincial government led by Governor Jim Hataman, municipal mayors, the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) and other peace-inclined groups during the signing of the pact in Basilan's capital Isabela City on July 16.

The OPAPRU said the MOU is a critical step in the implementation of the Small Arms and Light Weapons (SALW) program, as it will regulate firearms transport and usage, as well as enforce uniform standards for military and police personnel across the province.

Key provisions of the MOU include restrictions on the carrying of firearms outside designated areas for Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) and Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) members, as well as the stringent observance of uniform protocols, and the clear enforcement of mechanisms on weapons use and safety.

In a speech, Hataman stressed the importance of collective responsibility in securing a peaceful and prosperous future.

"Mahalin natin ito. Kung ano ang programa ng mga mayors natin, ng mga military, ng local government, pakiusap ko sa mga MILF at MNLF na sumama po kayo. Hindi ito para sa amin, pero para sa atin at sa susunod na henerasyon (Let us love this. I call on MILF and MNLF members, join the programs of our mayors, the military and the local government. This is not just for us. This is for everyone and the next generation)," Hataman said.

The event's highlight was the presentation and turnover of 172 firearms which showed the Basilan provincial government's major progress in its campaign to reduce illicit arms.

The SALW program is a key component of the security aspect of the Normalization Program for MILF combatants, their families and communities.

The activity also included a Localizing Normalization Implementation (LNI) Basilan Secretariat’s meeting where stakeholders discussed and strategized on peacebuilding interventions that will be carried out under the LNI. (PNA)