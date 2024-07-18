  Thursday Jul, 18 2024 06:54:07 PM

OPAPRU: Basilan arms surrender pact 'milestone' in peace process

Mindanao Peace Process • 16:15 PM Thu Jul 18, 2024
55
By: 
Priam Nepomuceno
PATH TO PEACE. Basilan Governor Jim Hataman (5th from left) witnesses the ceremonial turnover of firearms during the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on the surrender of light weapons and firearms in Isabela City on July 16, 2024.

MANILA – The Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity (OPAPRU) on Thursday welcomed the recently signed memorandum of understanding (MOU) on the surrender of light weapons and firearms in Basilan province as a milestone in the country's peace process.

In a news release on Thursday, the peace body said it has joined the Basilan provincial government led by Governor Jim Hataman, municipal mayors, the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) and other peace-inclined groups during the signing of the pact in Basilan's capital Isabela City on July 16.

The OPAPRU said the MOU is a critical step in the implementation of the Small Arms and Light Weapons (SALW) program, as it will regulate firearms transport and usage, as well as enforce uniform standards for military and police personnel across the province.

Key provisions of the MOU include restrictions on the carrying of firearms outside designated areas for Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) and Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) members, as well as the stringent observance of uniform protocols, and the clear enforcement of mechanisms on weapons use and safety.

In a speech, Hataman stressed the importance of collective responsibility in securing a peaceful and prosperous future.

"Mahalin natin ito. Kung ano ang programa ng mga mayors natin, ng mga military, ng local government, pakiusap ko sa mga MILF at MNLF na sumama po kayo. Hindi ito para sa amin, pero para sa atin at sa susunod na henerasyon (Let us love this. I call on MILF and MNLF members, join the programs of our mayors, the military and the local government. This is not just for us. This is for everyone and the next generation)," Hataman said.

The event's highlight was the presentation and turnover of 172 firearms which showed the Basilan provincial government's major progress in its campaign to reduce illicit arms.

The SALW program is a key component of the security aspect of the Normalization Program for MILF combatants, their families and communities.

The activity also included a Localizing Normalization Implementation (LNI) Basilan Secretariat’s meeting where stakeholders discussed and strategized on peacebuilding interventions that will be carried out under the LNI. (PNA)

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

3 BIFF members yield to police in Tacurong

GEN. SANTOS CITY – The PRO 12 police force successfully implemented an intel-driven operation leading to the surrender of three BIFF members at...

OPAPRU: Basilan arms surrender pact 'milestone' in peace process

MANILA – The Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity (OPAPRU) on Thursday welcomed the recently signed memorandum...

Agents seize P1.3-M worth shabu in Cotabato City operation

COTABATO CITY - Agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency seized P1.3 million worth of shabu from a dealer operating in three cities and...

Rain showers to continue across PH Thursday

MANILA – Almost all areas in the country will experience rains due to a low pressure area (LPA) and the southwest monsoon, the weather bureau...

Cotelco announces power service interruption for July 21 and 22

TO OUR VALUED MEMBER-CONSUMER-OWNERS (MCO): This is to inform you that we will have a SCHEDULED power interruption on the following scheduled date...