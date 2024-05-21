  Tuesday May, 21 2024 10:54:01 PM

OPAPRU: Cotabato City chapel blast culprits to be punished

Peace and Order • 15:15 PM Tue May 21, 2024
Priam Nepomuceno
The Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity (OPAPRU) on Tuesday (May 21) condemned the attack and vowed that authorities would bring the perpetrators to justice. (Photo courtesy of DXOL-FM Cotabato)

MANILA – The Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity (OPAPRU) on Tuesday deplored the grenade attack at a Catholic chapel in Cotabato City, wounding two churchgoers.

In a statement, OPAPRU chief Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr. said the blast which coincided with the observance of Pentecost Sunday, is a "direct attack on the Filipino people’s commitment to religious freedom and peaceful co-existence and blatant disregard for human life."

Galvez said the national government would ensure that the perpetrators of the attack will be held accountable for their actions.

Local police said a grenade was lobbed by two men on a motorbike on the Sr. Sto. Niño Chapel, located in Purok Bagong Silang, Barangay Rosary Heights 3, at around 10:30 a.m. on May 19.

The peace adviser also extended its deepest sympathies to the families of those injured in this incident and wished them a full and swift recovery.

"We stand in solidarity with the Catholic community of Cotabato City and the entire Bangsamoro region during (these) unforeseen challenges," he added.

He said the attack would not dampen the government's determination to achieve lasting peace, mutual understanding, and solidarity in the Bangsamoro.

"Let us all work together to prevent such tragedies from happening again, and to help foster a more peaceful, inclusive and harmonious environment that respects the diverse faiths within our communities," Galvez added. (PNA)

