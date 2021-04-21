Opportunities improve for 3,453 scholars of MBHTE’s technical-vocational courses

COTABATO CITY — A total of 3,453 scholars across the Bangsamoro region completed Ministry of Basic, Higher and Technical Education – Technical Education and Skills Development’s (MBHTE-TESD) Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) courses for the first quarter of 2021.

“It will open more doors for our Bangsamoro learners to hone their skills and knowledge,” Education Minister Mohagher Iqbal said during his presentation of the TVET scholarship program last year.

Scholarship beneficiaries who come from disadvantaged sectors finished skills training, entrepreneurship training, values transformation training, and National Competency Assessment. They also received a Training Support Fund from the program.

According to MBHTE, with a certification rate of 85.4%, roughly 3,142 out of 3,679 scholarship grantees, who have undergone National Competency Assessment, are now certified competent skilled workers in their respective areas of skills training.

To date, BARMM-funded scholarship programs listed 1,410 graduates and 2,006 enrollees from various TVET qualifications and programs.

On the other hand, the TESD scholarship programs such as Private Education Student Financial Assistance (PESFA), Skills Training for Employment Program (STEP), Training for Work Scholarship Program (TWSP), and Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education Act (UAQTEA) remain to support the Bangsamoro constituents.

The said program was able to produce 2,043 graduates from 3,945 enrollees for the first quarter of the year.

MBHTE guarantees continuous delivery of skills training in the region through BARMM and nationally-funded scholarship programs in the provinces of Basilan, Lanao del Sur, Maguindanao, Sulu, Tawi-Tawi, including the special geographic area of North Cotabato.

To implement its primary goal in education dubbed “No Bangsamoro child will be left behind”, the Education Ministry vows to deliver more free skills development training to its priority recipients.

As such, these are members of the indigenous people and cultural communities, fisher-folks and farmers, out-of-school youth, persons with special needs, senior citizens as well as the decommissioned combatants of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF). (Bangsamoro Information Office)