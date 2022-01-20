  Thursday Jan, 20 2022 02:40:45 PM

Orphaned lawmaker extends aid to BARMM orphans, indigents

BANGSAMORO NEWS UPDATES • 11:30 AM Thu Jan 20, 2022
25
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez
MP Susana Anayatin poses with school children in an orphanage in the BARMM who regularly get food aid from her. (suggested photo)

COTABATO CITY – An orphaned lawmaker of the Bangsamoro Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) has continued her humanitarian works for the indigents in the region.

Member of Parliament of the Bangsamoro Transition Authority (BTA) Susana S. Anayatin said, she being an orphaned herself, has her heart close to the children who lost their parents at young age.

She drew her advocacy to a quote from Mother Theresa of Calcutta who said if one cannot feed many, he or she should feed at least one.

“I am inspired by this quote from Mother Teresa of Calcutta who says: If you cannot feed many, feed one,” MP Anayatin said in a statement as she and her staff resumed feeding program and humanitarian mission.

This is part of the celebration of BARMM 3rd foundation anniversary on Jan. 21, she said.

On January 10-12, a total of 143 individuals have benefitted from the humanitarian mission in Kualabaru, Bongao, Tawi-Tawi facilitated Oblate priest Fr. Rito Daquipil, the humanitarian partner of MP Anayatin.  

In Barangay Matatal, Maimbung, Sulu, more than 100 senior citizens have received food assistance from MP Anayatin’s office through its partner, Notre Dame of Jolo College Community Extension Service, headed school president Fr. Eduardo Santoyo, OMI.

Four orphanages, one in Maguindanao and three in Cotabato City, were also recipients of the food assistance.

“The orphans have been my choice and among the sector that I love to serve - myself being an orphan. Our father was shot to death in our house in 1971 during the armed conflict involving Ilaga and blackshirts in Maguindanao,” MP Anayatin, representing settler communities in BARMM, recalled.

Also in the list of beneficiaries are settler communities, the Indigenous Peoples, fish vendors, tricycle drivers and other indigent families who were socially and economically affected by covid-19 pandemic.

These recipients are residents of six villages of Datu Odin Sinsuat, three sub-villages in Datu Blah Sinsuat, Cotabato City, North and South Upi, Parang, Sultan Kudarat and Datu Piang.

The office of MP Anayatin has partnered with parish priests, pastors, chapel leaders, barangay chairpersons in these communities for smooth distribution of assistance.

Job order workers and security guards of the Cotabato Regional and Medical Center (CRMC), Cotabato State University, Notre Dame University, Mindanao State University Graduate School, BTA utility workers and Mosque caretakers.

On Wednesday, a total of 339 individuals have benefitted from the feeding program in orphanages, Bahay Maria home of the aged and the Notre Dame University Center for Catechesis.

MP Anayatin also extended aid regularly to patients in CRMC undergoing dialysis and chemotherapy.

Feeding for the indigents in orphanages and inhabitants of Church-run Bahay Maria home for the aged continues Thursday. 

The Notre Dame Center for Catechesis (NDCFC) also get their food supplies.

She said this is being done regularly so these people feel BARMM government cares for them and to help the indigents and needy move forward amid the pandemic.

Also in the list of recipients are women and youth sectors.

For this month, 3,984 individuals have benefitted from the humanitarian mission.  

No description available.

 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Orphaned lawmaker extends aid to BARMM orphans, indigents

COTABATO CITY – An orphaned lawmaker of the Bangsamoro Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) has continued her humanitarian works for the indigents in...

Koronadal folks told to follow protocols amid Covid-19 rise

KORONADAL CITY - The city government on Wednesday urged the public anew to adhere to the minimum health standards to avoid a possible lockdown...

199 new cases of COVID-19 in Region 12

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of January 19, 2022 (6:00 PM) ONE-HUNDRED-NINETY-NINE (199) NEW CONFIRMED CASES NINETY-NINE (99)...

236 fire-stricken families in Basilan receive cash assistance

COTABATO CITY --- More than a hundred families in Isabela City whose houses were razed by fire received P20,000 cash each from the provincial...

Anak ng pastor, 2 iba sugatan sa pamamaril sa Koronadal

KORONADAL CITY - Nagdulot ng takot at alarma sa mga taga Purok Mabinuligon sa Barangay San Isidro ang panibagong insidente ng pamamaril sa nasabing...