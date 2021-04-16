Over 2K Marawi IDPs to have bearable Ramadhan with BARMM’s relief aid

COTABATO CITY — The Bangsamoro Government has started its week-long Ramadhan relief operation to at least 2,859 internally displaced persons (IDPs) from Marawi City living in transitory shelters within Lanao Del Sur province.

The operation, which started Tuesday, April 13 in Boganga Shelter and CRS in Barangay Pantaon, was conducted by the Ministry of Social Services and Development (MSSD), in partnership with the BARMM Marawi Rehabilitation Program–Program Steering Committee (BARMM MRP–PSC) and Members of the Parliament in the Ranao region.

Each of the beneficiaries received a 25kg sack of rice. The distribution will continue until April 16 to reach transitory shelters in Buadi Itowa, Miphaga, Pindolunan, Pagalamatan, and Sagonsongan.

Deputy Chief Minister Ali Solaiman, who chairs the PSC, emphasized in his message that the Bangsamoro Government has not forgotten the Marawi IDPs.

“The BARMM Government, through the BARMM-Marawi Rehabilitation Program, will do what it can to provide for the needs of the IDPs. We will not only provide rice. Insha Allah, this will be followed by many great things,” said Solaiman.

One of the beneficiaries Soraya Disoma Ali said they are thankful that the BARMM’s relief operation came in very timely as they really needed assistance especially during the month of Ramadhan.

“BARMM has always been there to help us in times like this. We are grateful that finally we have something to break our fasts with,” she said in local dialect.

According to PSC Member MP Anna Tarhata Basman, the relief operation targets to reach not only the IDPs in transitory shelters but also those home-based.

“As promised in our last visit here, we will bring something useful for this month of Ramadhan. Our goal is to reach IDPs in the transitory shelters in one week, and the home-based IDPs, Insha Allah, within this month of Ramadhan,” Basman said.

DCM Solaiman, Basman, along with other Ranao MPs such Marjanie Mimbantas, and representatives from the offices of MPs Hamid Aminoddin Barra, Abdullah “Bravo” Macapaar, Pundoma Sani, Jannati Mimbantas, Nabilah Margarita Pangandaman, Maisara Dandamun-Latiph, and Said Sheik, led the ceremonial distribution. (Bangsamoro Information Office)