Over 30K Lanao Sur indigents get social pension from MSSD

COTABATO CITY - In its ongoing commitment to support the vulnerable elderly sectors in the Bangsamoro region, the Ministry of Social Services and Development (MSSD) conducted another round of subsidy distribution under the Social Pension (SocPen) Program for Indigent Senior Citizens.

A total of 30,712 elderly beneficiaries individually received PhP 3,000 during the simultaneous payout in Lanao del Sur from October 10 to October 13, 2023. The provided amount is intended for their monthly subsidy for the 1st semester of the year.

Among the indigent elderly recipients, 2,244 were from Balindong, 2,239 from Tubaran, 2,000 from Wao, 2,129 from Butig, 1,980 from Lumbatan, 1,963 from Masiu, 1,921 from Binidayan, 1,921 from Lumba Bayabao, 1,830 from Poona Bayabao, 1,754 from Tamparan, 1,656 from Bubong, 1,551 from Tugaya, 1,456 from Ditsaan Ramain, 1,428 from Piagapo, 1,281 from Lumbaca Unayan, 1,267 from Marogong, 1,051 from Picong, and 1,041 from Pagayawan.

Nor-Aliah Bubong, Regional Focal Person for the SocPen Program in BARMM, reported that as of the current date, MSSD has successfully distributed subsidies to 66,524 elderly beneficiaries out of the 171,404 total targets in the entire region.

Bubong also expressed, "The payout will continue in the coming days for the other municipalities and provinces. We are hopeful that before the year ends, we will be able to completely reach the total number of SocPen program beneficiaries."

The SocPen Program is a nationally-funded social protection program implemented by MSSD in BARMM. It aims to provide a PhP500 monthly stipend to senior citizens who belong to the most disadvantaged and vulnerable sectors to support their daily needs and other necessary medications.